Jeffrey Gundlach speaking at the 2019 SOHN Conference in New York on May 6th, 2019.

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said Monday that he is building another short position against the S&P 500 after the market rallied back following it's sharp sell-off in March.

Gundlach said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" said he didn't see a lot of upside anywhere in the market and said investors should "beware of panaceas."