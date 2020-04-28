Greece spent 10 years thinking that things couldn't get any worse, then the coronavirus hit

Optimism had just returned to Greece after 10 years of severe financial difficulty, some civil unrest and gloomy economic prospects. But the global pandemic is now making Greeks even more concerned about their futures.

"I do expect to be(come) unemployed," Vassilis, a 34-year-old Greek citizen who preferred not to give his surname, told CNBC Monday.

He has worked in the tourism sector for 11 years, and in the past three his job involved showing international visitors some of the hidden gems of Athens. He said the food tour, which took people to some of the outdoor markets and local restaurants, was his most popular.

"We were expecting to have the best season ever (this summer), more than last year's record numbers. So, it is only the virus," Vassilis said, explaining why he has fears for his career.

"Even during the peak of the economic crisis, I did have a job," he said.