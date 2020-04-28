Ford projects adjusted pretax loss of $5 billion in the second quarter

Signage is displayed outside the idled Ford Motor Co. Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, U.S., on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Ford Motor lost $2 billion during the first quarter and warned investors that it expects its adjusted pretax loss to top more than $5 billion during the second quarter as the company grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that's shuttered factories and devastated sales.

The automaker's total revenue, which includes auto sales and financing, slid 14.9% to $34.3 billion. The coronavirus had a "negative effect" of at least $2 billion on the company's performance during the first three months of the year, Ford said.

The outbreak significantly hobbled Ford's performance, "as protecting people and helping society respond to the crisis became primary measures of current success alongside balance-sheet management and operational excellence," the company said.

Ford burned through $2.2 billion in cash during the quarter, a number Wall Street is closely watching. Investors are also looking for updates on important product launches, such as the Ford Bronco SUV and redesigned F-150 pickup. Both were expected this year.

As of April 9, Ford said it had about $30 billion in cash on its balance sheet, including $15.4 billion of proceeds from borrowings last month against two existing credit lines.

To further strengthen its cash position, Ford sold about $8 billion in bonds earlier this month, increasing its cash position by about 27%, it said April 17.