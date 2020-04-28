German employment survey plummets to historic low as coronavirus crisis hits

An automobile assembly line worker wears a protective face mask as Volkswagen AG (VW) restart production at their headquarter factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Monday, April 27, 2020. Volkswagen is restarting output at its Wolfsburg car plant, the worlds biggest, with a labor leaders warning that political fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could be more harmful than production disruptions.

Germany is experiencing an "unprecedented" drop in employment levels, the German economic institute Ifo said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic hits Europe's growth engine.

The Ifo's employment barometer dropped to 86.3 points in April, having reached 93.4 points in March. The latest reading represents a "historic low," where all four sectors (manufacturing, construction, services and trade) faced sharply lower employment.

"There has never been such a marked decline in the barometer itself, which will correspond to a rise in unemployment in Germany," the Ifo institute said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a separate release, German exporters revealed concerns about their prospects too.

The Ifo's export expectations for manufacturing plummeted to -50.0 points in April, down from -19.0 points in March.