Google reports earnings, and coronavirus threatens budgets and enrollments across state universities: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC's Scott Cohn takes a look at the funding crisis now hitting many colleges and universities, as the pandemic keeps campuses closed and threatens enrollment numbers.
Here are the other top stories we're watching:
Alphabet stock rises on 13% revenue growth
Alphabet's revenue growth rate slowed to 13% in the quarter from 17% one quarter earlier, according to a statement. Advertising still makes up the vast majority of Alphabet's total revenue, at 82%.
Analysts polled by FactSet had expected $2.81 billion in first-quarter cloud revenue, and analysts polled by StreetAccount had expected $4.14 billion in revenue for the quarter. Alphabet disclosed cloud and YouTube advertising revenue for the first time last quarter. Javier Soltero, Google's vice president and general manager of G Suite, told CNBC earlier this month that the Google Meet video-calling service included in G Suite was getting 25 times more use than it did in January.
Quest Diagnostics rolls out direct-to-consumer coronavirus antibody tests
Quest Diagnostics announced Tuesday that individuals can now skip a doctor's visit and order a coronavirus antibody test online in a push to broaden Covid-19 screening.
An antibody test shows whether someone has been exposed to or potentially had the coronavirus and developed the antibodies to fight the infection. It doesn't guarantee immunity, but physicians say a positive antibody test indicates that a patient may have some level of protection against reinfection. The test costs $119, according to Quest's website.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Tuesday the government will audit any company taking out more than $2 million from the small business loan program.
The government program allows companies to have their loans forgiven, provided they spend the funds on payroll, benefits, rent and utilities. The Paycheck Protection Program faced backlash after several public companies disclosed they had taken out the loans, which were intended to help small businesses with fewer than 500 employees weather the coronavirus crisis.