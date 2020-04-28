Millions can't access unemployment benefits so actual job losses are likely greater than data shows

New York state Department of Labor office in Brooklyn, New York on April 14, 2020.

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic could be even bleaker than official government data suggests.

For every 10 people who successfully filed for unemployment insurance benefits over four weeks in March and April, an additional three to four people tried and failed to make claims, according to a survey released Tuesday by the Economic Policy Institute.

"These findings imply the official count of unemployment insurance claims likely drastically understates the extent of employment reductions and the need for economic relief during the coronavirus crisis," the study's authors, Ben Zipperer and Elise Gould, wrote.

An unprecedented 26.4 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance benefits since mid-March, according to the Labor Department. Unemployment has risen at a record pace as businesses across the country have shut down to comply with stay-at-home orders.