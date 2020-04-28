Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says he likes banks, consumer stocks as economic recovery begins

Investors should look to sectors that lately have been "completely eviscerated" as the U.S. economy seeks to recover from the coronavirus crisis, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson told CNBC on Tuesday.

"We're bullish overall, and we just think there's more upside in potentially some of the laggard areas," Wilson said on "Fast Money."

"That's not saying anything bad about Google or the large cap growth stocks. They're wonderful companies. They're wonderful business models, but they just don't have the upside potential that some of these other laggard areas do," he added.

Wilson, who is Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, said bank and consumer discretionary stocks could offer investors more potential gains.

"Whenever you have a recession, you should be looking for leadership change. That's just the way it works," he said.

Wilson's comments Tuesday came after a volatile day of trading in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 32.23 points, putting an end to a four-session winning streak. The S&P 500 dropped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.4%

Wilson noted that some of the strongest performing stocks in recent days have been those which were previously hit hard by the coronavirus-driven market declines.