Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, AMD, iRobot and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Alphabet — Google's parent company saw its stock rise 7% in extended trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Alphabet said it had revenue growth of 13% in the first quarter. It reported earnings of $9.87 per share on revenue of $41.16 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $10.33 per share with revenue of $40.29 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Ford Motor — The automaker's stock dropped 5% in extended trading after the company posted its first-quarter earnings. Ford said it expects to report a net loss of $2 billion for the first quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic hurt sales and caused factory closures. Ford missed on analysts' estimates for both earnings and revenue. Ford reported a loss of 23 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $31.34 billion, while analysts estimated a loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $32.34 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Advanced Micro Devices — Shares of the semiconductor company fell 4% in extended trading after AMD released its first-quarter financial results. The company reported earnings of 18 cents per share excluding some items, which was in line with the estimates of analysts polled by Refinitiv. AMD reported revenue of $1.79 billion, while analysts expected $1.78 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also gave financial guidance that was weaker than what analysts expected. AMD said it expects revenue of $1.85 billion in the second quarter, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated $1.92 billion.

Starbucks — The coffee chain's stock dipped 1% in extended trading after the company provided its second-quarter financial results. Starbucks reported that same-store sales fell 10% in the first three months of the year as Covid-19 caused cafes and restaurants to close in the U.S. and China. The company said it had earnings of 32 cents per share excluding some items with revenue of $6 billion, while analysts anticipated earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue of $5.89 billion. Starbucks also said it expects the negative impact of the coronavirus to intensify in the third quarter and then moderate in Q4.

Yum China — The restaurant company saw its stock pop 4% in extended trading after Yum China reported first-quarter earnings. The company said it had earnings of 16 cents per share excluding some items, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a loss of 18 cents per share. Yum China reported revenue of $1.75 billion, while analysts estimated $1.56 billion, according to Refinitiv.

FireEye — The cyber-security company's stock tumbled 5% in extended trading after FireEye published its financial results for the first quarter. The company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share excluding some items with revenue of $225 million, while analysts expected a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $221 million. FireEye also gave an outlook on its second-quarter revenue that was weaker than what analysts anticipated. FireEye said it expects revenue that ranges from $213 million to $217 million, while analysts estimated $223 million, according to Refinitiv.

iRobot — Shares of the consumer robot company plunged 10% in extended trading after iRobot reported its first-quarter earnings. The company saw a decline in revenue of 28% in comparison to the same period as last year. It reported a loss of 32 cents per share on revenue of $193 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a loss of 47 cents per share on revenue of $179 million.

Lattice Semiconductor — The semiconductor company's stock climbed 5% in extended trading after Lattice posted its first-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 15 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $97.3 million, while Wall Street expected earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $98.3 million, according to Refinitiv.

WW International — The wellness company saw its stock soar 8% in extended trading after it reported its financial results for the first quarter. WW International posted a loss of 4 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $400.4 million. FactSet analysts expected a wider loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $400.0 million. The company also withdrew its full-year fiscal 2020 guidance because of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.