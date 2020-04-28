What to watch today: Stocks set to rally again, tracking to break three-month losing streak

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Harley-Davidson (HOG) earned 45 cents per share for its latest quarter, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly above forecasts. However, profit was down 45% from a year ago as global lockdowns hit sales. Harley also suspended share repurchases, and cut its quarterly dividend to 2 cents a share from 38 cents a share. DR Horton (DHI) beat consensus forecasts by 18 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.30 per share. Revenue at the homebuilder was also above estimates. The company said sales and profits are slowing, however, and cancellations are increasing due to the coronavirus pandemic. BP's (BP) latest earnings beat estimates, but profit fell by two thirds and debt levels rose to the highest level in five years. The energy producer kept its dividend intact, however, even as it warned of extreme uncertainty in the energy markets and its future results. HSBC (HSBC) reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as the bank earmarked $3 billion for possible bad loans amid the coronavirus outbreak. UBS (UBS) saw profits rise by 40% for its latest quarter, as the world's largest wealth manager saw increased portfolio activity by its high-end clients. Novartis (NVS) reported first-quarter profits and sales that came in above analysts' estimates, with the drugmaker benefiting from customers stocking up on their prescriptions as the coronavirus outbreak took hold. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. The beverage maker's revenue also beat forecasts and the company reaffirmed a full-year forecast that is above current consensus, with stay-at-home consumers stocking up on the company's offerings like Dr Pepper and 7UP.

WATERCOOLER