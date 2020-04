In less than a week, GM converted 31,000 square feet of the 2.7 million-square-foot plant, which was decommissioned last year, from producing transmissions to face masks for first responders and health care workers on the frontlines of combating the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The stock market is rebounding as many states in the U.S. sketch out their reopening plans. For investors looking for opportunities amid the coronavirus recovery, Goldman Sachs said to buy goods-producing cyclical companies that are poised to experience a swift rebound.

Here's what they mean and the stocks they are recommending.