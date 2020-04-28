Waffle House CEO says dine-in service will be limited for 'some time' as states reopen

Waffle House anticipates operating with limited dine-in service for "some time" as some U.S. states lift restrictions on businesses, CEO Walt Ehmer told CNBC on Tuesday.

"I think we'll gradually start welcoming more and more customers back," Ehmer said on "The Exchange."

Waffle House on Monday began to offer limited dine-in capacity at 330 of its restaurants in Georgia and around 70 in Tennessee, following the relaxation of some coronavirus-related restrictions in those states.

The locations that now have partial dine-in service had remained open for carryout during the Covid-19 crisis, Ehmer said. He said those that were temporarily shuttered due to a lack of sales will, for the time being, remain closed.

Ehmer said the company is excited to give customers who were already going to the restaurants to place a to-go order the opportunity "to just sit at a distance and eat" instead of returning to their cars or trucks to do so.

"We've seen ... a lot of picnics in our parking lots lately," he said.

Waffle House has instituted a variety of new operating procedures in order to keep customers and employees safe, according to Njeri Boss, director of public relations for the company.