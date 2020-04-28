Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 111,100 people in the state as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

On Monday, Murphy told CNBC that the state could be headed toward an "Armageddon" scenario, with an inability to fund public schools and police, if it doesn't receive more federal assistance.

Murphy has also criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who signaled support for letting states declare bankruptcy instead of receiving federal funds to cover budget shortfalls.

The coronavirus has infected more than 990,100 in the U.S. and has killed at least 56,475. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3 million people and has killed at least 212,345 people.

— CNBC's Kevin Stankiewicz contributed to this report.

