Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 291,996 people across the state as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, Cuomo said he spoke with President Donald Trump about keeping temporary health-care facilities in New York running in case the coronavirus resurges later this year. Cuomo's remarks came after health experts and political leaders warned that the deadly virus could persist through the fall and winter seasons.

"We're now talking about the possibility of a second wave of the Covid virus or Covid combining with regular flu season in September, which could be problematic again for the hospital capacity," Cuomo said.

The governor also noted the conflict in continuing to use the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center as a health-care facility. The center has been transformed into a field hospital to accommodate 2,500 beds. "You can't reopen the convention center, obviously, with the hospital beds in it," he said.

Dozens of events listed on the Javits Center's website, including the New York Comic Con, remain scheduled to be held later this year.

The coronavirus has infected more than 989,000 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 56,386, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3 million people and has killed at least 212,221.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.