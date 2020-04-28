Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

A partial reopening of the U.S. economy — in Alaska, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and others — has boosted investor sentiment in recent trading sessions, with certain U.S. businesses poised to benefit from the first wave of consumers emerging from the coronavirus driven quarantine. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned we're not out of the woods yet. On Tuesday, he said the U.S. could be in for a "bad fall" season if an effective treatment for the coronavirus is not found by then. He noted the virus is "not going to disappear from the planet." Meanwhile, sharp losses from some of the major tech stocks — including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Netflix — dented market sentiment.