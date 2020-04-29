UK's coronavirus contact-tracing app to be ready for 'wider deployment' in 2-3 weeks

In this photo illustration Coronavirus tracking applications logos, Healthlynked Covid-19, Covid Symptom Tracker, Apple Covid-19, Covid-19 tracker, are seen displayed on a smartphone on April 10, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.

A coronavirus contact-tracing app that alerts users when they have come into contact with people infected with Covid-19 will be ready in two to three weeks, according to a senior National Health Service (NHS) official.

Matthew Gould, chief executive of NHSX, the digital arm of the NHS responsible for developing the app, told members of parliament Tuesday that the unnamed app will be tested locally before it is rolled out to the wider public.

"We are, I hope, on course to have the app ready for when it will be needed, at the moment when the country looks for the tools to come out of lockdown safely," Gould told the U.K. parliament's science and technology committee.

"I would expect it technically to be ready for a wider deployment in two to three weeks," he said.

The U.K. government has said the NHS app will play a vital role in easing the country's lockdown restrictions. In order for it to be effective, however, testing will need to be ramped up significantly and thousands of manual contact-tracers will need to be hired.

Last week, it emerged that the NHS app was already being tested at a British Royal Air Force base in the North of England.

The app uses short-range Bluetooth signals to detect when two or more people have been in close proximity for a specified amount of time.

Automated alerts are sent to people who have come into contact with fellow app users who have tested positive for the virus. The alert will advise the app user to take a coronavirus test or self-isolate. To protect privacy, the recipient won't be told the name of the person who triggered the warning.