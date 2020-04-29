Here's the latest Fed statement

This is Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement after the latest Fed meeting.
Given the unprecedented circumstances brought on by the coronavirus crisis, as well as the Fed's extensive actions to mitigate the pandemic, the central bank has issued statements with more frequency and variance than typical. The Fed issued three statements in March alone.
The Fed cut interest rates to zero on March 15.
