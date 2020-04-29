Here are Wall Street's favorite stocks in the Dow right now

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, March 18, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

More and more companies are abandoning outlooks amid the coronavirus uncertainties, creating a difficult backdrop for investors to pick out potential winners. Here's a look at which stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Wall Street analysts favor the most right now.

CNBC Pro found the top 10 companies in the blue-chip 30-stock benchmark with the highest percentage of buy ratings from Wall Street. Analysts also expect the majority of these stocks to have double-digit upside, according to their 12-month price targets.

