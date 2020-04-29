How to get more college aid money now amid the coronavirus pandemic

Now more than ever, it may pay for students to negotiate with colleges for more money towards tuition.

The coronavirus pandemic has left many American families facing financial hardship. However, colleges are also concerned about their fall enrollment, which is likely to drop. Most have already extended decision day for incoming freshmen to June 1 from May 1.

That means colleges may be more willing to say "yes" to appeals for more financial aid and scholarship money — for both new and returning students, said Shannon Vasconcelos, who works with incoming freshmen and their families as director of college finance at Bright Horizons College Coach. She is also the former assistant director of financial aid at Tufts University.

"I would recommend just about everybody go back to the colleges they may be interested in and ask for more money," she said.

More from Invest in You:

Go to college or skip it? High school students face a new reality

If money is keeping you awake at night, these moves can ease the tension

Community colleges could see a surge in popularity amid Covid-19

"The worst a college will do is say, 'No, sorry we have no more money for you,'" Vasconcelos added. "They are not going to rescind their decision.

"They are not going to take away money they already gave you."

In fact, Vasconcelos has noticed both an uptick in the amount of money being granted on appeals and a willingness on the part of colleges that have never negotiated in the past to now do so.

There are different tactics to getting more money, depending on whether it is need-based financial aid or merit-based scholarship money.