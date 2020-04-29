Los Angeles becomes the first major city in the US to offer free coronavirus testing for all residents, Mayor Eric Garcetti says

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a Los Angeles County Health Department press conference on the novel coronavirus, (COVID-19)on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles became the first city in the U.S. to offer coronavirus testing for anyone regardless of whether they have symptoms, Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference on Wednesday.

But those with symptoms will have the first priority, he added.

Los Angeles has the capacity to conduct roughly 9% of all tests in America, Garcetti told reporters.

In other regions in the state, efforts are underway to understand the spread of the virus by testing those who aren't actively experiencing symptoms.

Bolinas, California was the first town to offer widespread testing to residents. The effort, which kicked off earlier this month, is part of a research project put together by the Marin County community of Bolinas and the University of California, San Francisco.