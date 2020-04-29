Standard Chartered reports a 12% fall in net profit, but strikes optimistic tone on China recovery

Standard Chartered on Wednesday reported a 12% fall in profit attributable to shareholders, as the emerging-markets focused bank cited encouraging early signs of economic recovery in China.

Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders for the London-headquartered bank came in at $810 million for the first three months of the year, down from $917 million over the same period in 2019.

The British-based lender said credit impairment rose to $956 million for the quarter, up from $78 million a year earlier, driven primarily by the economic impact of the spread of Covid-19.

It also raised its expected credit loss provisions to $6.2 billion in the quarter, up from $5.8 billion at the end of December last year.

Shares of Standard Chartered rose more than 6% during early morning deals.

The London-headquartered bank, which focuses on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, warned investors of a "protracted period of severe dislocation" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, in contrast to other European lenders, the bank struck a relatively positive tone about a potential economic recovery.

"The bigger markets, the bigger profit pools for us, are in northern Asia, and those are the markets that obviously went into this first," Andy Halford, chief financial officer at Standard Chartered, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday, referring to government-led lockdowns as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"If they can come out of it quickly, that is incredibly good news for us as a group overall," he said.