Tesla reports Q1 earnings after the bell

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during a ceremony at the company's Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Tesla reports first-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell.

Wall Street is expecting an adjusted loss of 36 cents per share and revenue of $5.9 billion, according to a survey of analysts by Refinitiv. However, estimates varied widely, and comparing Tesla's actual results with estimates isn't straightforward, given the difficulty of predicting the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Previously, Tesla reported that it had delivered around 88,400 vehicles in the first quarter of 2020, including: combined deliveries of 76,200 Model 3 sedans and Model Y cross-over SUVs, and combined deliveries of 12,200 of the older and more expensive Model S and X vehicles.

This period marked Tesla's first full quarter with a factory open in Shanghai, and Tesla's first quarter of Model Y deliveries and production.

In Q4 2019, Tesla reported its second consecutive GAAP-profitable quarter, and investors will be looking to see if it continues the streak. At that time, Tesla executives said they expected the company to be positive cash flow and net income on a continuing basis, with possible exceptions as the company launches and ramps up production for new products. They also said they expected to comfortably exceed sales of 500,000 vehicles in 2020.

Last quarter, revenue came in at $7.38 billion -- Q4 revenues are typically the highest of the year because of seasonal factors -- and Q1 2019 revenues were $4.54 billion.