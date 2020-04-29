The economic decline in the first quarter reveals even weaker consumers and more unknowns ahead

A person walks by rows of stores closed during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, March 28, 2020.

Consumers reined in spending faster than expected in the first quarter, probably even before states issued stay-at-home orders.

That raises questions about how consumers will behave as the economy begins to reopen and consumers are able to participate in a broader range of economic activities outside the home.

Economists are now assessing their forecasts for the second quarter's gross domestic product after Thursday's report that first-quarter GDP contracted by 4.8%. That was deeper than many thought it would be, and a surprise 7.6% plunge in consumer spending was partly to blame. Consumer expenditures make up 67% of GDP.

For the second quarter, economists had expected an unprecedented contraction in GDP of anywhere from 20% to 45%. The steepest drop in the Great Recession was 8.38% in the fourth quarter of 2008.

The decline in the first quarter was abrupt after states issued stay-at-home orders beginning in mid-March. But consumers may have reacted to worries about the spread of the coronavirus even sooner. Some states began to reopen activities in the last week.

"The big decline was the 10.2% in services consumption. That would suggest households were already engaged in social distancing, well ahead of the stay at home orders. If there's a potential piece of good news in this report, the savings rate did move sharply higher. It moved a little bit above 10%," said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays. "That's normal when households move into cautionary mode. They spend less, they save more."

Gapen said the theory is that consumers will have some cushion to drive spending once the economy reopens, but with the unprecedented nature of the shutdowns and millions of job losses, it's difficult to foresee how much and how quickly a rebound can occur. He expects, after Thursday's latest jobless claims report, that an estimated 30 million workers will have filed for unemployment benefits, and April's unemployment rate would have climbed to 19%.

Barclays expects among the steepest contractions in the second quarter, at 45%, and Gapen said he will be reviewing his forecast to see if some of the negative activity occurred more in the first quarter than in the second.

After Wednesday's GDP report, ING economists said they now see a 40% decline in the second quarter. They noted that annualized, that would be minus 10% quarter on quarter. That means U.S. economic output would be down 13% peak to trough. "This is on a par with the downturn experienced as World War II concluded, but that occurred over three years, not two quarters as is happening today," the ING economists said.