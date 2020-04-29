Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 113,800 people in the state as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Murphy tweeted shortly before Wednesday's press briefing that he plans to sign an executive order that will reopen the state's parks and allow golf courses and county parks to reopen. The executive order will take effect on Saturday, although social distancing mandates are still in effect, Murphy tweeted.

On Monday, Murphy told CNBC that the state could be headed toward an "Armageddon" financial scenario, with an inability to fund public schools and police, if it doesn't receive more federal assistance.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 58,300. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.1 million people and has killed at least 217,500 people.

— CNBC's Kevin Stankiewicz contributed to this report.

