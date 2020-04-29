Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 295,100 people across the state as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, Cuomo outlined a 12-step plan to reopen parts of the state while trying to keep the coronavirus pandemic from flaring up again. He said the plan is "a very fact-based, data-driven reopening plan for regions that would keep them safe and allow the economy to reopen in phases."

The plan centers around keeping the hospital system from becoming overwhelmed with coronavirus cases. It requires local and state officials to set up massive testing and tracing systems, isolation facilities for infected patients and monitoring systems for everything — from hospital gear to spikes in infections to tracking whether businesses are following the guidelines.

"Remember, we have been to hell and back over the last 60 days," he said. "We have to remain vigilant. This is not over."

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.1 million people and has killed at least 217,500 people. The coronavirus has infected more than 1 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 58,355 people.

