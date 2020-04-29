Watch live: Top CDC official holds discussion on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11:55 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is holding a discussion Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 3.1 million people worldwide and killed at least 217,569, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The CDC expanded its list of symptoms last week as scientists gather more data on the coronavirus and patients show "a wide range of symptoms." The agency now says chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a sudden loss of taste or smell are also common indicators of the coronavirus.

The virus has been shown to be particularly severe for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung disease and heart disease, according to world health officials and the CDC. Most kids infected with the coronavirus develop only mild symptoms and typically recover within two weeks, however, some do fall seriously ill.

