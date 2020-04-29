Watch live: Trump meets with industry executives to discuss the country's re-opening

[The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to host a roundtable at the White House with executives from various industries to discuss a plan to re-open the United States economy.

Executives from Wynn Resorts, Hilton Worldwide, Toyota North America and Waffle House are among those meeting with Trump Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump has been soliciting feedback from a wide range of executives on when and how to reopen businesses that have shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also engaged in a back-and-forth tussle in recent weeks with several governors over when to ease restrictions.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly suggested that Trump does not have the power to compel individual states to reopen and has said his state would do so only when it's safe.

But several governors of southern states, including Georgia's governor, are moving swiftly to restart their economies.

The outbreak has spread to dozens of countries globally, with more than 3.1 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 219,611 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 1 million cases in the United States and at least 58,968 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

