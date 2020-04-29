Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

A man wearing a mask walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 17, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

The Dow surged 532.31 points, or 2.21%, to close at 24,663.86. The S&P 500 climbed 2.66% to 2,939.51. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.57% to 8,914.71. Wednesday's rally on Wall Street was sparked by positive data from a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences .

A study of Gilead's remdesivir drug conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease s met its primary endpoint, the drugmaker said . Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said remdesivir shows a "clear-cut" positive effect when treating the virus. The Gilead news along with the strong move higher from Alphabet offset news of a steep drop in U.S. economic activity. U.S. GDP shrank by 4.8% in the first quarter for the country's biggest contraction since the financial crisis.

Gilead shares jumped 5.68% on the back of its announcements while Alphabet gained 8.89% after reporting a slower-than-expected decline in revenue growth.

Weekly jobless claims data are scheduled for release. McDonald's, Twitter and Amazon are among the companies scheduled to report earnings on Thursday.

