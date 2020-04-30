The 5 stock-picking legends you must study up on to become a smarter investor

Online books are having a moment. They are the highest-ranked category in year-over-year e-commerce growth, surging 295%. Phil Town, an author whose investing books have been best sellers, is also a big reader of iconic investors who have displayed a penchant for writing. Here are the five market giants Town recommends for reading material if you want to become a better investor.

Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio is the billionaire founder of the world's biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In 2017 Dalio published "Principles: Life and Work," a book Mark Cuban has described as "A bible to the greatest skill an entrepreneur can have, the ability to learn in any situation." With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dalio has been releasing articles on his LinkedIn page and created a weekly newsletter, "Principled Perspectives." Dalio provides insights into where the economy is headed, based on research and data generated from Bridgewater. "He's the guy I would look to and say, 'How are we going to come out of this?'" says Town.

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time, and every year his company, Berkshire Hathaway, holds its annual shareholder meeting in the spring. It's known as Woodstock for capitalists, and since 1977, Buffett has released a letter to shareholders available online in which he candidly discusses investments, mistakes he had made, and broader views on the good and the bad about the stock market and Wall Street.

Charlie Munger

Mohnish Pabrai and Guy Spier