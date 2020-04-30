'If you're a shareholder, you may want to sit down' — Amazon reports earnings, plans to spend all Q2 profits on coronavirus response

Amazon reported its first-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, revealing the pandemic's impact on the business that has been a rare bright spot on the stock market. The stock fell more than 4% after missing estimates on earnings while beating revenue expectations.

Here's what Amazon reported:

Earnings per share (EPS): $5.01

$5.01 Revenue: $75.45 billion

$75.45 billion Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue: $10.22 billion

Wall Street had been anticipating earnings per share of $6.25 on revenue of $73.61 billion, based on Refinitiv consensus estimates. Amazon Web Services revenue was expected to come in at $10.33 billion, based on FactSet estimates. However, it's difficult to compare reported earnings to analyst estimates for Amazon's first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit global economies and makes earnings impact difficult to assess.

Amazon said it expects to spend its entire $4 billion operating profit in Q2 on coronavirus-related expenses.

"If you're a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we're not thinking small," Amazon said in the press release. "Under normal circumstances, in this coming Q2, we'd expect to make some $4 billion or more in operating profit. But these aren't normal circumstances."