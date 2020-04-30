Here's what you missed in business news today: Apple and Amazon report earnings, plus the latest on contact tracing

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Here's what we're watching this evening:

'If you're a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat' — Amazon reports earnings, plans to spend all Q2 profits on coronavirus response

Beyond the results, the biggest news in Amazon's report was that it plans to spend all of its profit from the second quarter -- an estimated $4 billion -- on responding to the coronavirus pandemic. That includes hundreds of millions of dollars it plans to spend on Covid-19 tests for its workers and beefing up its delivery network to get packages to customers on time. "If you're a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we're not thinking small," Amazon said in the press release. "Under normal circumstances, in this coming Q2, we'd expect to make some $4 billion or more in operating profit. But these aren't normal circumstances."

Apple reports flat revenue and does not offer guidance because of coronavirus uncertainty

Apple shares were down more than 2% during extended trading on Thursday after the company reported a slight increase in second-quarter revenue to $58.3 billion, during a period in which supply and demand for Apple's products was negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. "Amid the most challenging global environment in which we've ever operated our business we're proud to say that Apple grew during the quarter," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during a call with analysts.

How a handful of Apple and Google employees came together to help health officials trace coronavirus