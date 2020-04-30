Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day, including DraftKings, Facebook & Southwest

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
BMO initiated the biotech company and said it saw an attractive risk/reward.
"We launch coverage of Moderna at Outperform and $83 target price on our view of the attractive near-term risk/reward related to the company's coronavirus vaccine development effort. Whether lead candidate mRNA-1273 will provide protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 is far from certain, but securing $483M from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and promising results with later-stage vaccine candidates validate platform potential."
Loop downgraded the discount retailer mainly on valuation.
"We are downgrading Dollar General to a Hold from a Buy rating while maintaining our $175 price target. Our downgrade is based on Dollar General's valuation, as opposed to a more bearish view of the company's fundamentals. Dollar General remains one of the best positioned, most well run companies in the specialty hardlines retailing sector in our opinion. That said, with the stock trading at 23.2x our F2020 diluted EPS estimate—well above historical average levels—we believe upside potential and downside risk are fairly balanced at current levels."