Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day, including DraftKings, Facebook & Southwest

Loop downgraded the discount retailer mainly on valuation.

"We are downgrading Dollar General to a Hold from a Buy rating while maintaining our $175 price target. Our downgrade is based on Dollar General's valuation, as opposed to a more bearish view of the company's fundamentals. Dollar General remains one of the best positioned, most well run companies in the specialty hardlines retailing sector in our opinion. That said, with the stock trading at 23.2x our F2020 diluted EPS estimate—well above historical average levels—we believe upside potential and downside risk are fairly balanced at current levels."