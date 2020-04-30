Ford plans health screenings, temperature checks to bring office workers back beginning in June

The Henry Ford II World Center, headquarters of the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan. James Leynse | Corbis | Getty Images

Ford Motor expects to begin calling back salaried employees who have been working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic beginning in late June, executives said Thursday. About 124,000 white-collar workers are expected to be in the "final group" of employees to return to their offices, according to Ford Chief Human Resources Officer Kiersten Robinson. She said employees will gradually return starting in late June and into early July. Plant workers are expected to gradually return to work as early as next month as the company plans to begin reopening its U.S. plants in the second quarter. The facilities have been shut down since last month due to Covid-19. Ford has not announced an exact start date for plants as it negotiates with the United Auto Workers union about safety and protocols. However, the company when discussing its first-quarter earnings Tuesday said it expects the process to begin in the second quarter. General Motors and Fiat Chrysler also are in talks with the union, which has opposed an early May reopening.

"We want to restart as soon as we can and do it safely," Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley said Thursday during a call with media. Farley and other executives said Thursday both groups of workers will return to work with extensive safety measures and protocols in place.

New protocols

The plans include extensive cleaning; mandatory face masks and, in some cases, face shields. Employees will need to clear health assessment and temperature checks, including thermal body scanners and handheld readers, when entering the building. Ford is also redesigning workplaces to allow for social distancing where possible. There also will be protocols in place for how people enter and exit facilities, which can be a complicated process at large manufacturing facilities with thousands of workers on multiple shifts. The process will include audits of the facilities and staff monitoring the entering and exiting of the plants, Chief Manufacturing and Labor Affairs Officer Gary Johnson told CNBC.

The actions are similar to those being implemented by Ford at international operations in Europe and China as well as its domestic facilities currently producing ventilators and personal protection equipment. Regarding negotiations with the union, Johnson said he feels the sides are "aligned" on what needs to be done "from a protocol standpoint" as state governments end or lessen stay-in-place or shelter-in-place orders. "I'm confident we're addressing everything we know now," he said. "It's just going through and next step and how do we go forward?" The UAW did not immediately provide a response to Ford's comments.

