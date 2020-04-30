Demand for Boeing bonds is strong, sources say

Sources told CNBC's David Faber that demand for new Boeing debt was strong across multiple maturities. Boeing shares jumped 3% to highs of the day amid the report.

The strong demand for Boeing's paper could add up to as much as $75 billion in 5-, 7-, 10-, 20-, 30-, and 40-year bonds for the plane maker, people familiar with the matter said. Boeing is interested in raising up to $20 billion in new debt, but given the increased demand, the company may be looking for more now, sources said.

The pricing being floated around is at the benchmark Treasury yield plus 500 basis points, and Boeing has access for durations across the board, sources said.

The Chicago-based company is struggling with the falling demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, compounding a year-old crisis over the grounding of the 737 Max after deadly crashes.

Boeing on Wednesday posted a $641 million loss in the first quarter and is planning to cut its workforce and aircraft production in a world aviation market "frozen" by the pandemic.

The company has recently drawn down on a nearly $14 billion loan and sought $60 billion in government aid for itself and its supply chain, which includes General Electric and Spirit Aerosystems. Boeing also scrapped a $4.2 billion deal to take over the commercial aircraft unit of Embraer.

Shares of Boeing have tumbled more than 50% in 2020.

