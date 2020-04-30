ECB set for policy decision as coronavirus sends the euro zone economy into a tailspin

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, speaks to the media following a meeting of the ECB governing board at ECB headquarters on March 12, 2020 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The European Central Bank's (ECB) Governing Council will convene in a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss whether the measures taken, for now, are enough to weather what could be the worst economic crisis since World War II.

The odds are high that ECB President Christine Lagarde will stress the central bank's ability to do more if needed in order to avoid fragmentation in the euro area and a tightening of financial conditions.

"There are two objectives the ECB will focus on at that stage. First, to ensure accommodative financial conditions and preventing tensions in the financial system," said Dirk Schumacher, an ECB watcher with Natixis, in a research note.

"Second to create fiscal space for governments to fight the cyclical consequences of the pandemic."

To manage the second objective, the ECB is trying to rein in spread expansions between the core and so-called peripheral countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece. A spread refers to the difference in the yields between countries, which can highlight how fearful investors have become on owning European debt.

The new 750 billion euro ($815 billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) has a lot more flexibility than the bank's "normal" Asset Purchase Program, according to a legal opinion which was published March 24 in the official journal of the EU.