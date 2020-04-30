Energy demand set to fall the most on record this year amid coronavirus pandemic, IEA says

This aerial photo shows deserted roads during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on March 27, 2020.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Thursday that it expects global energy demand to plunge this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in what the Paris-based agency called the biggest shock since World War II.

With roughly 4.2 billion people around the world subject to some form of lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the IEA is forecasting a 6% drop in energy demand for the year. In absolute terms this is the largest on record. Percentage wise, it's the steepest decline in 70 years.

The demand hit from the pandemic is expected to be seven times greater than the decline in the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008.

"In absolute terms, the decline is unprecedented – the equivalent of losing the entire energy demand of India, the world's third largest energy consumer," the agency's Global Energy Report said.

The projections are based on the assumption that shelter-in-place and social distancing measures will slowly be eased in the coming months, with a gradual economic recovery following.

Under a faster return-to-business scenario, the IEA said demand loss could be limited to 3.8%, while a possible second wave of the outbreak could cause a greater than 6% decline.

"This is a historic shock to the entire energy world. Amid today's unparalleled health and economic crises, the plunge in demand for nearly all major fuels is staggering, especially for coal, oil and gas," IEA executive director Dr. Fatih Birol said in a statement around the report's release.

"It is still too early to determine the longer-term impacts, but the energy industry that emerges from this crisis will be significantly different from the one that came before," he added.