European markets whipsaw as investors react to economic data and coronavirus treatment hopes

European markets traded slightly lower Thursday morning as investors reacted to news of a potentially effective coronavirus treatment while monitoring corporate earnings and economic data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 quickly gave up early gains to slide 0.2% by mid-morning. Banks fell 1.4% to lead losses while household goods climbed 0.7%.

Euro zone GDP contracted by a record 3.8% in the first quarter, compared to the last three months of 2019, official figures showed on Thursday, as lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic ravage the 19-member bloc's economy.

France entered a technical recession with a contraction of 5.8% in the first three months of the year, the sharpest decline for Europe's second-largest economy since records began in 1949.

Markets are also awaiting the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank, due at 12:45 p.m. London time.

Investors in Europe are also reacting to news from the U.S. regarding the use of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir as a potential new treatment for Covid-19 patients.

Gilead Sciences said Wednesday preliminary results of a coronavirus drug trial showed at least 50% of patients treated with a five-day dosage of remdesivir improved and more than half were discharged from the hospital within two weeks.

Later Wednesday, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said NIAID's remdesivir drug trial, which enrolled about 800 patients, showed "quite good news" and that the drug would set a new standard of care for Covid-19 patients.