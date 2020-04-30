Morgan Stanley goes 'all in on best-in-breed sports betting' stock

DraftKings CEO and Co-Founder Jason Robins speaks during the unveiling of DraftKings headquarters March 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Morgan Stanley is bullish on sports betting company DraftKings, a pure play on legal gambling with strong financial growth metrics.

The Wall Street firm has an overweight rating and $23 per share price target on DraftKings as it goes "all in on best-in-breed sports betting." This implies a near 20% rally from the digital sports entertainment and gaming company from Wednesday's closing price of $19.40 per share.

"DraftKings is an almost pure play on the early stage legal US sports betting and iGaming growth opportunity, with a customer acquisition advantage," Morgan Stanley equity analyst Thomas Allen told clients on Wednesday.