The world's wealthiest are sticking with stocks despite the coronavirus crisis, UBS finds

Almost half of the world's wealthy investors and business owners expect to maintain their stock portfolio at the same level for the next six months, even as the coronavirus pandemic plunges the global economy into disarray, according to a study by UBS. The Swiss bank's quarterly global survey found that 47% of the 4,108 people questioned expected to keep their stock market investments at current levels, while 37% planned to invest more in equities over the next six months. UBS surveyed the wealthy investors and business owners across 14 markets in April and released the results Wednesday. Almost a quarter (23%) said now was a good time to buy stocks, and another 61% said there was an opportunity to buy if stocks fall another 5-20%.

While only 46% expressed optimism about the short-term economic prospects for their respective regions, 70% of respondents were optimistic about the long-term outlook. The decline in short-term optimism was sharpest in the U.S., falling from 68% in the fourth quarter to just 30%, while Europeans (excluding Switzerland) showed the smallest dip in sentiment, from 58% to 50%. "Ninety-six percent of investors worldwide say COVID-19 has affected their lifestyle in some way, with more than half mentioning practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds, and refraining from travel," UBS Wealth Management Divisional Vice Chairman Paula Polito said in a statement Wednesday. "However, they have diverging views on when the worst of the crisis will be over, with a third citing by the end of June, a third citing the fall and a third citing the end of the year or beyond."