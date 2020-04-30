Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 299,600 people across the state as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said he is ordering New York City's subway authority to develop a cleaning plan for all trains after reports that the subway system has deteriorated with trains filled with homeless people and rampant crime. He added that some crimes have increased despite a 90% drop in ridership amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that that train was disinfected the night before," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the state will begin offering antibody testing starting Wednesday for some transit workers to determine if they've likely been infected and recovered.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 60,999 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.2 million people and has killed at least 227,971 people.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.