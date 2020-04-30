Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Thursday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 164,841 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, de Blasio announced New York City will offer free coronavirus antibody testing to more than 150,000 health-care workers and first responders on the front line of the outbreak to determine if they've already been infected with Covid-19 and recovered.

An antibody test shows whether someone has been exposed to or potentially had the coronavirus and developed the antibodies to fight the infection. It doesn't guarantee immunity, but physicians say a positive antibody test indicates that a patient may have some level of protection against reinfection.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is ordering New York City's subway authority to develop a cleaning plan for all trains following reports that the subway system has deteriorated. Cuomo said some crimes have increased on the city's subways despite a 90% drop in ridership amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that that train was disinfected the night before," Cuomo said.

