Zoom's choice of Oracle cloud looks smart after Microsoft and Google's aggressive moves in video

Zoom's choice of Oracle as a cloud vendor was a surprise when the news landed Tuesday morning. But a day later, the pick made a lot more sense, after Google and Microsoft showed signs of moving more aggressively into Zoom's sweet spot.

Google, which is third in public cloud infrastructure market share in the U.S., behind Amazon and Microsoft, said on Wednesday that it's giving away its Meet video chat product for free starting in May. Zoom shares dropped 6.5% after the announcement.

And later on Wednesday, Microsoft said in its earnings report that its Teams collaboration suite, which includes video, now has 75 million daily active users, up from over 44 million last month. The spike in usage helped lift Microsoft's revenue in the quarter by 15%, despite a slowdown in licenses from smaller businesses and lower ad spend on LinkedIn.

The top video chat providers are all seeing a surge in demand with so many people working from home and uncertain about when they'll leave because of the Covid-19 crisis. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella began his earnings call by talking about the new "world of remote everything" and Microsoft's role in help powering it.

While Zoom is singularly focused on video, Microsoft and Google are massive tech conglomerates with the ability to lose money in certain areas — like video — if it means picking up market share. Zoom would rather not fund its rivals' cloud businesses, which have been growing rapidly as large enterprises move away from traditional data centers.

That's where Oracle comes into play.

Oracle has been touting its cloud infrastructure in recent years, though it remains in the category of "somewhat niche players," according to Synergy Research Group, and rarely wins a marquee deal in the cloud market. So it was unexpected on Tuesday to see a press release from Oracle, saying that Zoom had chosen its cloud "for its advantages in performance, scalability, reliability and superior cloud security."