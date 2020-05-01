As coronavirus pandemic pushes more grocery shoppers online, stores struggle to keep up with demand

For many U.S. shoppers, the coronavirus pandemic was the push they needed to stock their pantries by browsing online instead of store aisles.

If the online shopping habit sticks — even for a percentage of the new or more frequent customers — it could represent a meaningful shift in an industry that's been slow to go digital.

Only about 3% or 4% of grocery spending in the U.S. was online before the coronavirus outbreak, according to research by consulting firm Bain & Company. That trend has lagged behind many other parts of the world, despite major investments by Walmart and Amazon and the growth of third-party delivery services like Instacart, FreshDirect and Target-owned Shipt.

In other countries, such as South Korea, China and the United Kingdom, customers have been quicker to adopt online grocery shopping. In South Korea and China, 19% and 14% of grocery spending is online, respectively, according to analysis Bain, Kantar and Forrester. About 7% of grocery spending in the U.K. is online.

Prior to the pandemic, trends pointed upward in the U.S. One study by the Food Marketing Institute conducted by Nielsen projected that online grocery sales would reach $100 billion and make up as much as 20% of total grocery retail by 2025.

In recent weeks, however, online grocery shopping has accelerated that trend in the U.S., as shoppers have sought ways to avoid stores or at least limit visits. At the height of the pandemic, online grocery sales increased as much as fivefold to between 10% to 15% of total grocery sales, said Steve Caine, a retail expert and partner for Bain & Company.

As the crisis recedes, Caine said he expects online grocery sales to remain at a higher level of between 5% to 10%.

He said grocers and delivery services have seen a surge of app downloads and new signups, pushing customers beyond one of the big barriers to entry. Customers now have the familiarity to keep up the habit.

"I do think there will be a permanent shift in the adoption curve," Caine said.

Research by McKinsey & Company predicts an increase, too. During the pandemic, online grocery sales increased to 8% to 10% of all grocery sales, but it predicts that will level off at 5% or 6%.

Steve Begley, a McKinsey partner in retail and grocery, and Vishwa Chandra, a McKinsey partner in e-commerce said customers will continue to do more grocery shopping online, since they've gotten more experience using the services and may still want to avoid heavily-trafficked places.

Strong demand has inspired U.S. grocers to rethink their e-commerce approach and "will force a wave of disruption through the channel that could help improve the economics over time," they said in an email.