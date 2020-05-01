Coronavirus live updates: Global cases top 3.2 million, farmers forced to dump excess fruit and flowers

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 3.2 million

Global deaths: More than 233,000 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:04 a.m. Beijing time.

8:26 am: Smartphone shipments suffer largest on-year decline, IDC says

Global smartphone shipments fell 11.7% on-year in the first three months of 2020, preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) revealed. Phone-makers shipped 275.8 million smartphones for the quarter. IDC said that while the first quarter usually experiences a "sequential (quarter-over-quarter) decline in shipments," this is the largest year-over-year decline ever. China experienced the largest regional decline for the quarter as shipments dropped 20.3% compared to a year ago. Most of China was shut in February for an extended period as part of the country's efforts to contain the outbreak. "The global dependency on China for its smartphone supply chain also caused major issues as the quarter progressed," IDC said. Research firm Counterpoint said its analysis showed the global smartphone market declined 13% on-year in the quarter. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:42 am: Tons of fruit and flowers are at risk of spoiling as virus disrupts supply chains

Farmers globally are grappling with excess supplies of their products as their harvests cannot get to their intended customers due to disruptions from lockdowns and movement restrictions. Some have turned to creative ways to get rid of excess supplies. Belgians have been asked to eat more fries, as more than 750,000 tons of potatoes are at risk of being thrown away; Indian farmers are feeding their cows strawberries, which are normally meant for tourists and ice-cream producers; while companies in the Netherlands are buying up flowers to give away to employees. "The lockdowns that we are all experiencing across the globe are causing a disruption of labor, so we are not getting people into the fields to produce on farms," said Michael Strano, a lead principal investigator for disruptive and sustainable technology in agriculture at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology. "It's a disruption of worldwide transport and supply chains that is causing this unusual phenomenon of shortages in some areas and excess in others," he added. — Huileng Tan

Over 3.2 million people have been infected worldwide by the coronavirus and more than 233,000 people have died from the respiratory disease Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States reported the most number of cases, with over 1 million infections and more than 62,000 people deaths, Hopkins data showed. Earlier this week, the death toll surpassed American fatalities from the Vietnam War. Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Germany remain some of the worst-affected countries after the U.S. The virus outbreak was reported in China's Hubei province late last year before it spread rapidly to the rest of the world in just four months. — Saheli Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

6:39 pm: Ex-TARP watchdog says Washington is to blame for large companies receiving small business loans

6:23 pm: Trump suspects coronavirus outbreak came from China lab, doesn't cite evidence