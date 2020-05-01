Global smartphone shipments suffer worst annual decline ever in the first quarter, IDC says

Global smartphone shipments in the first three months of the year suffered its largest annual decline ever, as the disruption and uncertainties posed by the coronavirus pandemic hit demand.

Smartphone makers shipped 275.8 million devices from January to March, an 11.7% drop from a year earlier and the largest annual decline ever, according to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

China saw a decline of 20.3% on-year, and that had a huge impact on the overall market because the country accounts for almost a quarter of worldwide shipments, IDC said. Most of China was shut in February for an extended period as part of the country's efforts to contain the outbreak.

Global dependency on China for its smartphone components and assembly lines also caused major issues as the quarter progressed and shipments in the U.S. and Western Europe dropped 16.1% and 18.3%, respectively, IDC said.

"What started as primarily a supply-side problem initially limited to China has grown into a global economic crisis with the demand-side impact starting to show by the end of the quarter," said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.