UK government says it has delivered on its target to carry out 100,000 coronavirus tests per day

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London to appear on the Andrew Marr show.

U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock said 122,347 tests were carried out on Thursday, meaning the government has delivered on its self-imposed target of 100,000 daily tests by the end of April.

It comes after more than 81,000 people were tested for the disease on Wednesday, a sharp increase from the just 52,000 tests carried out on Tuesday.

On April 2, Hancock said the government would deliver 100,000 daily tests by the end of the month by increasing testing across five key pillars.

These were: National Health Service (NHS) swab testing for patients and key workers, commercial swab testing for key workers nationwide, antibody tests, population surveillance testing and, British life sciences companies turning their resources to mass testing.

At the time, Hancock said testing would be "mission-critical as we fight this battle against Covid-19."

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. had passed the peak of the virus for the first time. The former Mayor of London did not set out a roadmap for the country's lockdown exit strategy.

Britain has been on lockdown for nearly six weeks now, a policy that has taken a harsh toll on its economy.

"We will be saying a lot more next week and in the coming weeks about how and when we propose to unlock the various parts of the U.K. economy," Johnson said in Thursday's briefing.

It was also revealed that the U.K.'s so-called "R" rate — or reproduction rate — had fallen below 1. The "R" rate is a key metric for scientists and governments. A value of less than 1 means that each person infected with Covid-19 is likely to infect less than one person on average.