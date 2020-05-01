Dreams of a windfall push Mega Millions jackpot to $200 million

If daydreaming about scoring a windfall would help you escape the coronavirus doldrums, you might want to buy a Mega Millions ticket. The lottery game's jackpot has reached the $200 million mark for the first time in almost three months amid slowing sales. And if all six numbers are matched in Friday night's drawing, it could be a while before the jackpot gets this high again. In response to reduced ticket purchases during the coronavirus pandemic, Mega Millions officials announced in early April that future games' starting jackpots — as well as jackpot increases when there's no winner in a drawing — would be based on game sales and interest rates with no fixed minimum amount. (A similar action was taken by Powerball officials.)

A customer holds Mega Millions tickets at a newsstand in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., October 19, 2018. Mike Segar | Reuters

Previously, each new Mega Millions jackpot started at $40 million and grew by a minimum of $5 million. Those factors, officials said, will be determined before each game and shared publicly. Of course, your chance of hitting the jackpot with a single ticket is miniscule: 1 in 302 million. And, the advertised amount isn't what the winner ends up with, thanks to federal and state taxes. For this $200 million jackpot, the cash option — which most winners choose — is $161.8 million.