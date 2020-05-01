Big tech and ad firms were relatively unscathed by declining ad revenue in Q1, but Q2 outlook is darker

The signs at the Times Square that thanks to healthcare workers are seen in New York City, United States on March 20, 2020. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A slew of Big Tech companies that rely heavily on ad revenue reported earnings this week, showing the steep drop in advertising during March didn't sting as much as analysts expected. Shares of some of those companies, including Google and Facebook, rose on the reports of ad revenue stabilization in April. But those firms warned the impacts of Covid-19 on the advertising market will linger into the second quarter and beyond. Here's what Google, Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and others had to say in their reports this week, and a look at how some of the biggest ad companies are thinking about the second quarter.

Impact on big tech

Tech giants Google and Facebook each pointed to stabilizing April advertising figures, but said any larger downturn will hurt the advertising industry. Facebook's chief financial officer Dave Wehner said on the company's earnings call Wednesday it saw an initial steep decrease in ad revenue in March, but signs of improvement in the first three weeks of April as ad revenue was approximately flat compared with the same period a year ago. But he said the company is cautious of a broader contraction in advertising. "We are understandably cautious given that most economists are forecasting a global GDP contraction in Q2, which, if history were a guide, would suggest the potential for an even more severe advertising industry contraction," Wehner said. Google parent Alphabet's chief financial officer Ruth Porat echoed those sentiments on its earnings call Tuesday. She said to gauge the ongoing financial impact to its business from Covid-19, a key signal to monitor is macroeconomic performance, which has typically tracked with advertising spend. "As of today, we anticipate that the second quarter will be a difficult one for our advertising business," she said. "As we move beyond the crisis and the global economy normalizes, this should be reflected in our advertising revenues, but it would be premature to comment on timing given all the variables here." And while Twitter's first-quarter 2020 earnings Thursday beat estimates despite an expected hit to its ads business due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stock fell more than 6% during the earnings call. On the call, executives offered few signs of recovery or stability in the current quarter in its advertising business. CFO Ned Segal pointed to weakened advertising spending at the end of March as a signal of what Twitter has been experiencing this month. Over at Amazon, the company's "other" revenues were still growing strongly, but the company said it began to see an impact in March, with some downward pressure on price. The company said the impacts were "not as noticeable as what some others are seeing," in part because of the "continued strong traffic we have to the site." Barclays analysts said in a research note Thursday they expect to see Amazon's "other" segment revenue to decelerate in the second quarter — rather significantly, from 44% year-over-year in Q1 to 20% year-over-year in Q2 — because of industry-wide advertising headwinds. At Comcast, ad revenue fell 2.2% during the quarter, "reflecting audience ratings declines and reduced advertiser spending resulting from the postponement of sports events due to COVID-19, partially offset by higher pricing," the company said. The company said it expects advertising to be down "significantly" in the second quarter.

Impact on advertising companies