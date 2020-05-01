Gilead gets emergency FDA authorization for remdesivir to treat coronavirus, Trump says

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Gilead Sciences remdesivir drug to treat the coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

Trump made the announcement in the Oval Office alongside Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day.

"We want to thank the collaborators that brought remdesivir to this point and many of our people that have been part of this, in fact, the caregivers," O'Day told reporters. He added that the company is donating one million vials of remdesivir.

Gilead shares pared losses, but were still down 4% in trading Friday. The stock, which has a market value of about $101 billion, has gained 21% since the start of the year.

The EUA means that remdesivir has not undergone the same level of review as an FDA-approved treatment, according to an FDA fact sheet on the drug. However, doctors will be allowed to use the drug on patients hospitalized with the disease even though the drug has not been formally approved by the agency.

The intravenous drug has helped shorten the recovery time of some hospitalized Covid-19 patients, new clinical trial data suggests. Without other proven treatments, health-care workers will likely be considering its use.

The FDA previously authorized the emergency use of malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19. However, it later issued a warning against taking the drugs outside a hospital or formal clinical trial setting after it became aware of reports of "serious heart rhythm problems" in patients.