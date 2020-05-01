House Judiciary Committee asks Jeff Bezos to testify over Amazon allegedly misleading Congress

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos addresses the audience during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas on June 6, 2019.

The House Judiciary Committee is asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify after Democratic leaders said they suspected Amazon of lying to Congress, threatening to subpoena his testimony if he does not comply.

Seven bipartisan members of the committee said in a letter to Bezos that a recent Wall Street Journal report on Amazon's use of third-party seller data appears to show that Amazon may have misled Congress in previous statements.

"If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the Committee about the company's business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious," they wrote.

The Journal investigation found Amazon employees used non-aggregated or easily identifiable data from third-party sellers to inform its own product strategy. The report was based on interviews with more than 20 former Amazon employees and documents reviewed by the Journal.

The report appeared to contradict testimony by Amazon's associate general counsel Nate Sutton at a July hearing in front of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, which is investigating Amazon and three of its peers on antitrust grounds. At the hearing, Sutton said Amazon does not use individual seller data to inform its strategy, a tactic that would likely be considered anticompetitive. Advocates for strong antitrust enforcement, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have argued that companies should not be able to own and compete on a marketplace because it could encourage unfair practices.

Bezos is the only CEO of the big four tech firms -- Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook -- who has never before testified in front of Congress. The company has faced consistent scrutiny over the past year as lawmakers and regulators assess issues of privacy and dominance among tech companies. In addition to the House Antitrust Subcommittee investigation Amazon also faces a probe by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Bloomberg.

House Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline, D-R.I., who is one of the seven signatories, said last week the report shows that Amazon "may have lied to Congress" in its previous testimony to the subcommittee. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who also signed the letter, previously said that if true, the Journal's report "raises deep concerns about Amazon's apparent lack of candor before the Committee regarding an issue that is central to our investigation."

In the Friday's letter to Bezos, the Congressmen said it was important for Bezos to testify as CEO and would "reserve the right to resort to compulsory process if necessary."

The top Republican on the House Antitrust Subcommittee, James Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., Subcommittee Vice Chairman Joe Neguse D-Co., Rep. Pramila Jayapal D-Wash., Rep. Ken Buck, R-Co., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., also signed the letter.

A representative from Amazon was not immediately available to comment. A spokesperson previously told CNBC, "It's simply incorrect to suggest that Amazon was intentionally misleading in our testimony."

Amazon's stock was down 6% Friday after reporting earnings the previous day. The company has pledged to invest its expected $4 billion Q2 profit into coronavirus-related efforts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

