Business News

How the White House and World Health Organization got into a funding feud during a global pandemic

Brad Howard@BradHowardNYC
The funding feud between the World Health Organization and President Donald...
Coronavirus

The World Health Organization has found itself on the wrong side of President Donald Trump.

"I'm instructing my administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to review the role of the World Health Organization in mismanaging and covering up the coronavirus," Trump said on April 14.

Defenders of the World Health Organization say that defunding the agency amid a global pandemic would be dangerous.

How did criticism of the World Health Organization become a flashpoint of controversy during an international health crisis? Watch the video above to find out more about the funding feud between the White House and the World Health Organization.